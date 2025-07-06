Bayley auctioning off her gear to help Texas flood victims, Hardy Boyz want one more WWE run

– Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani, The Hardy Boyz responded to a question about being satisfied if they were to end their careers in TNA. Matt Hardy noted that they wanted one last run in WWE before hanging up the boots for good. “Maybe. I think we do want to do the WWE Hall of Fame. We would like one last hurrah with WWE. That could be possible while working with TNA. We’ll see. It would be nice to still have the most limited schedule we could have, which would optimize the amount of time we could spend with our families and kids. Everything is kind of up in the air right now. We both feel good and we’re going to rock and roll as long as we can do it.”

– Bayley has announced that she will be auctioning off her gear from her recent match with Becky Lynch on WWE Raw, with all proceeds going to the families impacted by the floods that hit the Camp Mystic summer camp in Kerr County, Texas

I’ll be putting this gear up for auction. All proceeds will go directly to the families impacted by the heartbreaking tragedy that happened at Camp Mystic girls summer camp. Please stay tuned for auction link this week, thank you ❤️ https://t.co/Q72BYNWMiQ pic.twitter.com/xEJW3O7mcZ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 6, 2025

