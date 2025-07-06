Adam Pearce makes announcements ahead of tomorrow’s Raw

Adam Pearce announced a stacked Monday Night Raw live from Providence, Rhode Island as the road to Evolution heats up.
– Becky lynch will be live to talk about her match with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at Evolution
– Roxanne Perez vs Kairi Sane
– Sami Zayn vs Bron breakker
– Jey Uso vs Bronson Reed
PROVIDENCE
