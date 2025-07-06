Adam Pearce makes announcements ahead of tomorrow’s Raw

Adam Pearce announced a stacked Monday Night Raw live from Providence, Rhode Island as the road to Evolution heats up.

Becky lynch will be live to talk about her match with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at Evolution

– Roxanne Perez vs Kairi Sane

Sami Zayn vs Bron breakker

Jey Uso vs Bronson Reed

