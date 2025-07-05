WWE News and Notes

– Fightful reports Chavo Guerrero told people ahead of and around WWE/AAA Worlds Collide, that he is back with WWE in an official capacity.
– Karl Anderson (via Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw) says Roman Reigns once confronted a fellow WWE star that was complaining about a flight.
“He [Roman] goes, ‘Either get it written into your contract or quit b*tching.’ And it was like, ‘Yeah, good point, Roman.’”
– Variety reports British thespian Bill Nighy and “Gavin & Stacey” star Mathew Horne have joined the cast of genre-bending fantasy feature “Welcome to Paradise,” alongside WWE superstar Jordynne Grace making her screen debut.
The surreal fantasy film blends psychological drama, dark comedy and mythic surrealism, centering on a mysterious carnival where winning may mean survival and losing could trap visitors in an alternate reality forever.
– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton getting in Wimbledon spirit.
