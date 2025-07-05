WWE couple to tie the knot, Cornette comments on Kevin Nash not celebrating the 4th

WWE Superstars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan announce their engagement. Congratulations to the couple.
I said yesss! And I’d say yes in every lifetime.
07.01.2025 pic.twitter.com/zCUnvQGFRh
— Kelani Jordan (@kelani_wwe) July 5, 2025
Jim Cornette comments via X:
He may only have six moves, but he's got a brain and that puts him ahead of a large number of idiots that don't: https://t.co/LJa1QX8QjB
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 5, 2025
That brain was labelled “Abnormal”, but Corny thought it said “Abby Normal”.
Reference link to help the boy from Oz and Socky – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9Pw0xX4DXI