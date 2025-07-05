Update on Nikki Bella’s status for WWE Evolution, Charlotte Flair on her Wrestlemania 41 match

– Nikki Bella made her return to WWE television on the June 9 episode of RAW, where she confronted Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan. The segment ended with Morgan dropping Nikki with an Oblivion, setting the stage for a match at Evolution—either a singles bout or a tag match also involving Brie Bella and Raquel Rodriguez.

Those plans were scrapped after Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder, leaving her off the Evolution card entirely. Nikki hasn’t been seen on TV since, though she was backstage for the June 23 episode of RAW.

But even with the original match scrapped, Nikki’s status hasn’t changed. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE still plans to feature Nikki at Evolution 2, though no official match has been announced.

– Charlotte Flair says her WrestleMania 41 match against Tiffany Stratton was “everything it needed to be”:

“I think the match was everything that it needed to be. It definitely got super personal, extremely heated going into WrestleMania.

“The personal story and how physical it was, the elaborate entrances, we both had our own unique entrance. I thought she showed up and showed out. I thought it was great.”

