Matt Hardy on CM Punk working WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows

Matt Hardy comments on whether CM Punk is a ‘hypocrite’ for going to Saudi Arabia with WWE:

“Punk has a history of being very vocal about things he has been against, or things he is not for, I guess. There were so many people that were so disappointed he ended up going to Saudi Arabia.

“I think it’s one of those things where, if he hadn’t have come to AEW, got himself established over there, he probably doesn’t end up heading back to WWE after he built himself up there.

“I truly believe that at WWE he is grateful for this opportunity, and he knows it isn’t AEW, he can’t do whatever the f–k he wants to do. He has to play by the rules and be a good employee, and toe the company line.

“And I think he was okay with that, and he was accepting of that – ‘Okay, they want me to do this match with John Cena in Saudi Arabia, and do SmackDown in Saudi Arabia, fine, I’ll do it.’

“I think it took balls for him to say that apology. I would imagine #WWE had a bit of a hand in it, it probably wasn’t just Punk freestyling out there. But when it was all was said and done, he did what he was asked to do, or whatever he thought was gonna make things right.”

Source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy