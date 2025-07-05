Kenny Omega on previous comments about wrestling being on a path that sees Logan Paul vs Mr. Beast at WrestleMania:

“I brought up Logan Paul, and I didnt mean it in a negative context whatsover, where I said we could be looking at Logan Paul vs Mr. Beast, that was in jest, but I was just bringing up a name that has a huge following and people would recognize immediately.

With the amount of time that you have for preparation, I have no doubt in my mind that, with the creative minds that are behind the driving force of WWE, they would be able to put something together that’s pretty entertaining. Is it gonna be Pro Wrestling the way we knew it when we grew up? No, of course not. But if the fans like it, if people are willing to buy it, if they’re selling it by the 100,000s, then that’s just how history is gonna dictate wrestling going forwards.

So with current day AEW, I do think we have been a little more grounded in the Professional Wrestling aspect of what we do on our shows. That’s not saying we’re better or worse, that’s just how we found our identity. Of course we’ve used special guests, we’ve used Shaquille O’Neal, Mike Tyson, Snoop Dogg, the Costco Dudes. You’ll always have that in Professional Wrestling.”

