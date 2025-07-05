Khan on WWE counter-programming All In, MVP on talent having their own locker rooms

– Tony Khan was asked by WFAA about WWE counter-programming AEW All In.

“Well, I think we’re gonna put on a great event, and we have to focus on putting on the best event we can with the best wrestlers in the world. So that’s a lot of fun. So we’re gonna have a great show next Saturday afternoon. We’re very focused on what AEW is doing, and the AEW fans, and I think that’s served us really well.”

– MVP Comments On Talent Having their own Locker rooms

“In AEW, you have certain talent that they have their own dressing room. Like, The Elite, they have their own dressing room. Mercedes Moné has her own room. Chris Jericho has his own room. Samoa Joe, Moxley, you know, they have their own rooms.

—and then the Hurt Syndicate — we have the blue room. We don’t have our own room, but we have a room. It’s kind of weird, but it’s cool.

Personally, I’ve always thought that the concept of having an open locker room where everybody’s kind of, you know, melding together is alright. But I also respect the hierarchy.”

(source: MVP On The Marking Out Podcast)