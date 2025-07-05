Kevin Nash explains why he didn’t celebrate the 4th of July

– Kevin Nash via X:

Happy 4 more trillion in debt day. Never felt this proud as we continue to destroy the empathy we once held for those less fortunate. So I guess Happy wealthy white 1% day. Enjoy your small regional hospitals while you can. Things just continue to get greater. Happy 4th….

Was enjoyable to flush the white trash out today to block and remove them at least on this site. I didn't celebrate the 4th this year because I personally feel we're not the home of the free. We lose constitutional rights daily. If you're a bigot please unfollow me. Peace out

— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 5, 2025