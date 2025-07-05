Kevin Nash explains why he didn’t celebrate the 4th of July

– Kevin Nash via X:
Happy 4 more trillion in debt day. Never felt this proud as we continue to destroy the empathy we once held for those less fortunate. So I guess Happy wealthy white 1% day. Enjoy your small regional hospitals while you can. Things just continue to get greater. Happy 4th….
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 4, 2025
Was enjoyable to flush the white trash out today to block and remove them at least on this site. I didn't celebrate the 4th this year because I personally feel we're not the home of the free. We lose constitutional rights daily. If you're a bigot please unfollow me. Peace out
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 5, 2025