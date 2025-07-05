– Kenny Omega on recovering from injuries with Kota Ibushi and if they motivated each other:

“That’s exactly what it was. We were very uplifting to each other. We would always kinda workshop and brainstorm ideas, ‘how do we do this? How do we pull this off?, people have this expectation.’

We always kept using that word, ‘expectation’. Is it that the fans have it, or is it the expectation we’re placing on ourselves to be a certain way? And I think when we really changed our perspective as to what we could give to the Wrestling world that can be just a little bit different, but could make everyone happy all the same.

It’s like, we have other talents. Ibushi doesn’t have to do a Phoenix Splash every match, a sky twisting moonsault to the floor, he doesn’t have to do that stuff. You’re talking about a guy who is K2 level in Kickboxing, and I of course have the backbone of jiu-jitsu as well, and when we train together, we help each other out. When we train in a ring, we’re leaning more on that stuff that we had done in our past.”

(source: Wrestling Observer Radio)