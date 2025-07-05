Eric Bischoff wanted to do a storyline where he faked his own death in WCW

While speaking on his podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff noted that he wanted to do a storyline where he faked his own death. Bischoff stated that he presented the idea to his wife and Turner Sports president Harvey Schiller but was turned down…

“I really wanted to fake my own death. I had my own plane at the time… what if I just made it known I was gonna go fly around the Grand Canyon… and then somehow the speculation would be that I must have gotten off course and flew into Mexican airspace. I was no longer being tracked by FAA, who knows what happened.”

“I was an officer with internal broadcasting of a publicly held company. If it’s revealed that this faked death for a wrestling storyline could be interpreted as somehow manipulating public stock, there’s exposure there… So I understood it. I just hated it. If I’d have gotten a green light from Harvey, I would have done it.”

(quotes: WrestlingNews.co)