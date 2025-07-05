Deonna Purrazzo on Mercedes Mone’s unique level of influence in AEW

Mercedes Moné has earned a unique level of influence in AEW, and it’s something Deonna Purrazzo both recognizes and aspires to. “Right now, Mercedes Mone, who was Sasha Banks in WWE, kind of gets that open forum to be like, I’d like to work with this person, and these are my ideas,” Deonna said, noting that Moné has the ability to help shape her own creative path. “And then the writers kind of, not necessarily conform, but they do listen to what she has to say.”

That kind of input isn’t available to everyone, though. “Yeah, it kind of depends on where you are. Like for me, I don’t get too much input in that, but there are women above me at AEW that do get more input,” she explained. Creative freedom, according to Deonna, often comes down to a mix of status, background, and where you are in your career.

Still, she’s not content staying where she is. “I don’t necessarily have that type of pull per se, but I definitely think that women are growing in that position in our industry,” she said. For Deonna, it’s about progress and leadership. “It just takes role models to be like, I’m going to break that mold. I’m going to push that boundary. I’m going to get myself in that position to then let other people follow in their footsteps.”

Source: Digital Social Hour Podcast by Sean Kelly