Charlotte Flair misses being a babyface, Hirooki Goto ruled out of the G1 Climax 35 tournament

Charlotte Flair made her earlier this year, eventually winning the Royal Rumble, but she returned as a heel. In an interview with Wrestlezone, Flair noted that she misses being a babyface and hopes to work as a babyface again soon.

She said: “Before I got injured, I was really in a groove being a good guy. [I] really enjoyed it, I was really getting that ‘good guy reaction’ on live events. And it was like the first time in my career that I felt like comfortable as a good guy. I just went with it, I loved it and I was digging it. Then I got hurt and when I came back, and how I came back, obviously winning the Rumble twice isn’t like — and I don’t mean this in a bad way — but you don’t want the Yankees to always win, you know what I mean? So that is harder to gain that sympathy, that good guy feel. But I do hope later down the road that I can transition back into that because I really do enjoy seeing the kids, and that’s what it’s all about, right? It’s the fan interaction, and if it wasn’t for you guys, we’d be out of business.“

– Hirooki Goto has been ruled out of the G1 Climax 35 tournament due to an elbow injury he suffered at Tanahashi Jam on June 29. His return is currently without a set date.

A Gauntlet featuring Tomohiro Ishii, Taichi, Satoshi Kojima, and Chase Owens will decide Goto’s replacement in the G1.