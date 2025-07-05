Bobby Lashley on MJF: “I still wanna punch him in his mouth from time to time”

Bobby Lashley is warming up to MJF—but not without some hesitation. “In the beginning, I just wanted to punch him in his mouth. I still wanna punch him in his mouth from time to time,” Lashley admitted with a laugh. He’s never been one to trust easily, and MJF’s presence naturally put him on edge. “For me, I have a very small circle, I don’t trust very many people. Over the course of time being with MJF, I never trusted the guy and I’m still kinda leery,” he said.

Despite his reservations, Lashley is starting to see MJF’s value. “He’s starting to win me over more and more,” he admitted. MJF’s involvement with Lashley’s group is something new, and while it wasn’t an obvious fit at first, Lashley sees potential in the pairing. “I can say that he’s winning me over slowly but surely and I think that he might be a great addition to our group.”

The inclusion of MJF isn’t just about adding star power—there’s a purpose behind it. “It’s something different and that’s the one thing that we wanted to do, we wanted to bring what we had plus we wanted to bring some flavor of the old school AEW crowd back,” Lashley explained. MJF, as one of the originals, represents a connection to AEW’s roots. “Since he’s one of the originals, it’s good to bring him in so he can, 1, at least get the rub from us and 2, we can understand what they’re doing on their end and he’s a voice for them.”

In the end, Lashley believes it’s a mutually beneficial relationship. “I think it wins either way.”

Source: WFAA