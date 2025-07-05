Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair advance to Evolution match for WWE Women’s Tag Team titles

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will be getting some action at the Evolution premium live event, but it won’t be any singles matches as they have teamed up to go after the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.

The two qualified for the match after they beat Michin and B-Fab, and Piper Niven and Alba Fyre in a triple threat tag match.

Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will defend their gold against one team from each brand on Sunday, with their Raw and NXT opponents to be determined next week.

Alexa Bliss did not wrestle at the first Evolution and accompanied Mickie James and Alicia Fox to their match against Trish Stratus and Lita while Flair lost a last woman standing match against Becky Lynch that same night.

