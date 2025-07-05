7/5/25 AEW Collision Recap

AEW Collision Results – July 5, 2025

• The 100th Episode of Collision kicks off with Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, & Kyle Fletcher

Cole announces the main event of Collision will be Daniel Garcia vs Kyle Fletcher and whoever wins will face him for the TNT Title at All In Texas

• Timeless Toni Storm addresses Mercedes Mone ahead of their AEW Women’s Title Match next week at All In Texas

• Kevin Knight beats Shelton Benjamin & Nick Wayne in a Triple Threat Match

• The Death Riders challenge The Opps to a match for the AEW Trios Titles at All In Texas

• Mark Briscoe, Hologram, & Mistico beat The Don Callis Family

After the match MJF & MVP appear on the tron. MJF says it doesn’t matter that Briscoe & Mistico are in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas because he will win no matter who is in it

• Scorpio Sky makes his return and beats Max Caster

Sky joins forces with Christopher Daniels, Leila Grey, & Top Flight

• Willow Nightingale beats Vipress

• FTR beat The Outrunners

• Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, & Julia Hart beat Anna Jay, Tay Melo, Thunder Rosa, & Queen Aminata

• The Hurt Syndicate vs Jetspeed vs The Patriarchy in a Triple Threat Match for the AEW Tag Team Titles is announced for All In Texas

• Kyle Fletcher beats Daniel Garcia to become the #1 Contender for the TNT Title

It will be Adam Cole vs Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Title at All In Texas