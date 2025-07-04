WWE SmackDown returns with a new episode tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network, a taped show from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Scheduled for the show this evening is Tiffany Stratton’s announcement of her opponent for WWE Women’s Championship defense at WWE Evolution 2, appearances by 2025 WWE King and Queen of the Ring Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill, as well as the debut of the new Sikoa Family.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 7/4/25

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 7/4/25

We see various Superstar arrivals, including Solo Sikoa riding up in his vehicle proudly toting the WWE United States Championship. Jacob Fatu shows up and has to be restrained by security and Nick Aldis.

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre Kicks Things Off

Inside the arena, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the Fourth of July episode of WWE SmackDown from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. What better way to kick off the Independence Day holiday in the U.S.-version of SmackDown than with "The American Nightmare."

The former champion settles inside the squared circle to open up this week’s show. He mentions a young kid named Cam battling cancer in the crowd and gets the crowd to acknowledge him. Rhodes shows off his King of the Ring crowd, which he is holding in his hands.

He says he left a piece of himself in Saudi Arabia to make sure he would be standing here tonight holding it. He says it signifies where you are in WWE and where you are going. He mentions past King of the Ring winners such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Booker T and others.

Rhodes then mentions how it guarantees him a shot at Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” at WWE SummerSlam next month. As he continues talking, he is cut off by the familiar sounds of Randy Orton’s theme. Out comes “The Viper” to join Rhodes in the ring.

He stands face to face with Cody and tells Cody that he had told Cody that he would do whatever it took to win King of the Ring. That he would not hesitate… but at Night of Champions, he had Cody dead to rights. But he hesitated and Cody did not hesitate.

Cody pulled the trigger and for that he respects Cody for it. He won’t forget it but there is one thing he asks of Cody. He tells Cody to promise him that he will not waste the opportunity. That he will go to SummerSlam and beat Cena for the title.

With that said, out of nowhere we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for Drew McIntyre. In his return appearance, out comes “The Scottish Psychopath” holding a microphone. He tells them both to shut up and it’s pathetic.

He asks when this beta male energy took over WWE and thank God the alpha has returned. Drew tells Randy that Randy knows why he lost. He lost the psychological battle before he didn’t punt Cody. He says Cody has been buttering Orton up for months.

Like a true politician, he gave Orton a big hug and a knife in his back. And speaking of Orton’s back, his surgically repaired back. He says Orton tweaked his back at Night of Champions and someone attacked it and that was Cody. And Orton still did not punt Cody.

He asks Orton what happened to him, he was the viper, the legend killer, the apex predator . He says the legend of Randy Orton is dead. Drew turns to Cody and calls him Super Cody. He wants Cody to win at SummerSlam because he wants Cody.

This is 20 years in the making, parallel careers. He wants Cody to win the title so he can be the one to rip it from his hands. And he won’t hesitate, unlike somebody. Drew turns around and Cody gives him an RKO. Orton is face to face with Cody. He walks off to end the segment.

Backstage With Nick Aldis, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

We cut backstage and Charlotte is with Nick Aldis. He tells Charlotte that Tiffany will pick her opponent for Evolution but tonight, it’s a tag team number one contender’s match against the Secret Hervice against Michin and B-Fab.

He says that whoever wins, gets a title shot at Evolution. In comes Alexa Bliss who tells Flair “you’re welcome”. They make it clear that they are not friends and Flair tells her they should be tag team partners. Flair says she doesn’t like to share the spotlight.

Bliss tells her she hasn’t been in the spotlight in a long time. Aldis tells Flair that maybe sometimes Flair does not know what is best for her. Alexa asks Flair if she wants gold at Evolution or not and Flair says fine but not to get in her way during the match.

Backstage With Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a commercial break. When the show returns, we see Drew McIntyre backstage. He stops Nick Aldis. He tells Nick that Orton struck first and he wants Randy Orton. Aldis tells him Orton has left the building but he can have Orton at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Drew tells him that works and he turns around to see Jacob Fatu. Both men are face to face and Drew walks away. Aldis tells Fatu he knows he is upset and he would be too. But if he wants to fight, he can find a partner.

Whoever that is, the two can have both Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo tonight in the ring tonight. In comes Jimmy and Fatu asks him if he is ready to get in where he fits in. Jimmy says “YEET!” and shakes his hand.

WWE Evolution Women’s Tag-Team Championship Qualifier

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Michin & B-Fab

Inside the arena, The Secret Hervice duo of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre make their way down to the ring for the tag-team title eliminator three-way bout that was made before the break by the SmackDown General Manager. The other two teams make their way out and the bell sounds.

Bliss, Michin and Piper kick things off for their respective teams. Flair tags herself in as Niven and Michin go after Flair. Michin with chops onto Flair and Michin with a kick onto Niven and Flair, taking them both down. Flair on the ring apron and a big boot onto Michin.

Niven knocks Flair down to the outside of the ring. Alexa checks up on Flair and Michin with a suicide dive onto both women. Niven with a cannonball onto Michin and B-Fab. Fyre climbs the top rope and she dives onto Flair and Bliss. We then head to a mid-match break.

When the show returns from the break, we see Alba down. lair hits a spear onto Niven. Flair climbs the top rope and pats Bliss on the head, making Bliss the legal competitor. Flair with a moonsault onto both women. Chelsea gets on the ring apron.

Green gets involved but gets blasted in the snout for her troubles. From there, we see the action finish up in the ring, as Bliss connects with her Twisted Bliss finisher on Frye and Niven. She goes for the cover and gets the win for she and Flair. They will challenge for tag gold at WWE Evolution 2.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders To WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss