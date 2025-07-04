Videos: Trish Stratus returns on Smackdown, accepts match at WWE Evolution

By
Steve Gerweck
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returns on Smackdown.

Tiffany Stratton challenges Stratus to a match at Evolution for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Stratton vs. Stratus for the WWE Women’s Title is made official for Evolution.

