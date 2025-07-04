Videos: Trish Stratus returns on Smackdown, accepts match at WWE Evolution

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returns on Smackdown.

Tiffany Stratton challenges Stratus to a match at Evolution for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Stratton vs. Stratus for the WWE Women’s Title is made official for Evolution.

Look who it is! WWE Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom is here pic.twitter.com/kqazVsPdzZ — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2025

WWE Evolution wouldn’t be the same without some Stratusfaction ✨ pic.twitter.com/3WvPDSoEby — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2025

"The WWE Universe runs on Tiffy Time!" ⏰ Whether it's WWE Evolution or SummerSlam, @tiffstrattonwwe is confident she's walking out STILL the WWE Women's Champion pic.twitter.com/ElUoA1Duqc — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2025