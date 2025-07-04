Video: John Gruden opens a surprise AEW package, note on Jelly Roll’s upcoming appearance

By
Steve Gerweck
-
Former NFL head coach John Gruden posted:

– Jelly Roll’s appearance on SmackDown next week is expected to be the start of a small program.

(Source: WrestleVotes)

