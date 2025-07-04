Smackdown segment announced, update on Rob Van Dam

– Rob Van Dam provided a promising injury update following his fractured heels, sharing that he’s progressing well in recovery. He revealed that he’s now “doing much better” and is capable of walking without issue, even managing to carry things up and down the stairs. Despite the improvement, Van Dam admitted he’s “not back to 100% mobility just yet,” and still feels “some pain when he moves around.”

Looking ahead, he acknowledged a potential lasting impact from the injury, stating, “I might’ve lost the arch in one of my feet.” If that’s the case, he said, “then I will probably [have] a little limp going forward. But I don’t think I really care.”

Source: 1 Of A Kind

– Tiffany Stratton to choose her WWE Evolution challenger is official for tonight’s SmackDown.