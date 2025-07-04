Rey Mysterio says retirement is “really close,” Meltzer says WWE “wasting” a NXT talent

– Rey Mysterio says retirement is getting “Really close”:

“It’s definitely really close. But at the same time, I’m so motivated….A lot of people ask me ‘what keeps you going?’ I think that once my son started to wrestle, that pushed me to continue. I was really getting close to calling it quits but that gave me a second wind.”

(source: LA PLATICA)

– Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Observer Radio) feels Thea Hail is currently being “wasted” in WWE NXT:

“She’s wasted, she’s wasting. She could have been on the main roster and gotten over. The thing that she’s got, and not in a bad way, she’s got a unique enthusiasm that nobody else has that would get her over.

“She’s got a good look and a unique personality. She’s just become somewhat in the pack.”