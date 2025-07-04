Notes on Iyo Sky, Naomi, and Kris Statlander

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
210

– Happy 4th of July from WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky.

– AEW’s Kris Statlander is the new Pro Wrestling EVE International Champion after defeating Anita Vaughan.

Naomi shares a better look at her new custom Money In The Bank briefcase

