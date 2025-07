– Maria Kanellis posted:

What will you tell your child about being in Playboy Playboy, Leaked Photos, and Being Sexy

– Viewership of Wrestling Shows This Week

• SmackDown:1,450,000

• NXT:627,000

• Dynamite:584,000

• Collision:285,000

• Raw(June 23): 2,600,000

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid