John Cena confirms his retirement match for mid-December, Kurt Angle note

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
205

– Speaking on The Morning, Undisputed world champion John Cena confirmed that his retirement match will take place in mid-December.

“My last match will be mid-December, we’re still trying to find a place to do it.
I said 36 dates in January, we’re halfway through, and gosh, it’s been a lot of compelling TV.
I don’t want to spoil it for anybody but I think we’re just getting started.”

He once again reaffirmed that he has only 15 dates left and he’s retiring after that.

As things stand, only fifteen more appearances and it’s over.

– Have to mention Kurt Angle on the fourth of July:

