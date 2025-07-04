Ill-timed AEW ratings post by Tony Khan backfires

An ill-timed tweet by AEW President Tony Khan boasting about the growth the company having compared to previous quarters and quoting the 25-54 demo which is not usually used by AEW ended up the butt of jokes after the Dynamite 300 rating came out yesterday night.

Khan provided a graph showing the growth of 25-54 and P2 – which is viewership – compared to past quarters. The thing is, AEW always went by the 18-49 number and always disregarded the overall viewership, saying that the 18-49 is what really matters.

While AEW has seemingly put an end to the tailspin that they found themselves into over the past several months, the difference in viewership of Dynamite 100, 200, and 300 is anything but growth.

Dynamite 100, which aired on September 1, 2021 drew 1,047,000 viewers and a 0.37 rating in 18-49. That was followed by Dynamite 200 on August 2, 2023 which did 894,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in 18-49. Dynamite 300 on July 2, 2025 drew just 584,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in 18-49, not counting any viewers on Max.

Dynamite’s last time with over a million viewers was on February 2023.

