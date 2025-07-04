Hangman Page and Jim Ross notes

– Hangman Page reflected on the shift in mindset that comes with being a champion versus chasing the title. He explained, “There’s a different kind of drive that a person would have to win something as opposed to hold it and keep it.” Drawing from his previous experience as AEW World Champion, he shared how that perspective has evolved, saying, “I think that’s maybe the main difference and I feel that this time around in challenging for the World Championship, I kind of understand that difference a bit more, having been there before.” With that growth in mind, Page hinted that things will be different if he wins the title again, stating, “So should I win at All In, I’ve got maybe a different approach this time.”

(Source: SHAK Wrestling)

– Jim Ross shared his thoughts on who he’d like to be part of the final wrestling match he ever calls, saying “Probably something that involves Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay.” He clearly sees those two as top-tier talents worthy of such a big moment. Ross also praised the AEW roster overall, noting that “AEW is very fortunate right now that we have a lot of great talents that could fill that role,” showing his appreciation for the depth and quality of performers in the company today.

(Source: Grilling JR)