Cody Rhodes on his upcoming Summerslam match, Rikishi sends a message to his son Jimmy

– Cody Rhodes (via Busted Open Radio) says that he wants to get fans who weren’t satisfied with the main event of WrestleMania 41 to the finish line at SummerSlam next month:

“But yes, SummerSlam, I don’t want to go as far as making any promises. But I can tell you, the goal with SummerSlam is if people felt a certain way about WrestleMania, I would put that all on my back and take all the credit and responsibility for perhaps not feeling satisfied. I’d like to get them to the finish line with SummerSlam. Very much looking forward to doing this dance again.”

– Rikishi shares an emotional message for Jimmy Uso reminding him that he’s always proud of him:

Your life’s path is uniquely yours, and God has an extraordinary purpose in store for you, empowering you to move forward with courage, confidence, and resilience that can weather any challenge. Stand firm and know that im PROUD of YOU .. Big Jim #Jonathan #Fatus @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/Se66Dp6iAw — RIKISHI FATU (@TheREALRIKISHI) July 3, 2025