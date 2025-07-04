Brody King raises money for ICE raids victims, Bobby Lashley on the “WWE guy” label

Brody King, thanks everyone for purchasing a shirt, The shirt design was able to raise 27k for families affected by Ice Raids.

Bobby Lashey (via WFAA) on IWC Fans Saying he is booked strong because he is a “WWE GUY”

“I know that the critics try to keep AEW down because anytime they talk about a WWE guy going over, they act like it’s a bad thing.
I keep trying to tell them, I am not a WWE wrestler. I am not an AEW wrestler. I am a wrestler.
I wrestled for WWE for a good portion of my career, now I’m a wrestler for AEW. That’s all you need to know me by.”

