Brody King raises money for ICE raids victims, Bobby Lashley on the “WWE guy” label

Thank you to everyone that bought a charity shirt. We were able to raise over $27k to help families affected by ICE raids. Thank you to Edgeman for printing and shipping and @travisrt for the design. pic.twitter.com/jkKywo2JbP — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) July 3, 2025

– Bobby Lashey (via WFAA) on IWC Fans Saying he is booked strong because he is a “WWE GUY”

“I know that the critics try to keep AEW down because anytime they talk about a WWE guy going over, they act like it’s a bad thing.

I keep trying to tell them, I am not a WWE wrestler. I am not an AEW wrestler. I am a wrestler.

I wrestled for WWE for a good portion of my career, now I’m a wrestler for AEW. That’s all you need to know me by.”