WWE News and Notes

– Randy Orton says his youngest son has started wrestling

“My youngest son started wrestling, wrestling tournaments. He’s a three sport kid. He plays football, he wrestles, might play basketball this winter, but then he also does a few things with track. So he goes.”

(source: What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon)

– Cody Rhodes has officially been casted as Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter film.

– During a recent Q&A, WrestleVotes confirmed that before Money in the Bank, WWE had big plans for Travis Scott to appear at the event—and they were already invested. Tons of Scott merchandise had been designed with his logo, the event branding, and the date. But then, the unexpected drama with Ron “Truth” Killings changed everything.

– Saraya (Paige) with a WWE Evolution tease?

Evolution is this weekend? — SARAYA (@Saraya) July 2, 2025