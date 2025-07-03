What happened after AEW Dynamite, plus Ricochet and Scorpio Sky notes

– Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi addressed the fans and hyped up the upcoming All In Texas PPV & Superman Film after The 300th Episode of Dynamite ended.

– Scorpio Sky will make his return on The 100th episode of Collision.

– On Friday August 1st, The first ever HOG Champ Ricochet makes his return to Hog.

After almost a decade of conquering the wrestling industry, the first ever House of Glory Champion, Ricochet, makes his return to HOG Friday August 1st at #HighIntensity !!! @KingRicochet ️ TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW:https://t.co/Qm9OrywV8i pic.twitter.com/BVYtfhfFbj — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) July 2, 2025