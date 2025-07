– Interesting note on viewership for AEW’s anniversary episodes:

Viewership of the Dynamite anniversary episodes: Dynamite 100 – 1,047,000

Dynamite 200 – 894,000

Dynamite 300 – 584,000 pic.twitter.com/xE6Z3uOHsx — Julian Weeks (@JulianWks) July 3, 2025

– KSI has been named the guest DLC character in WWE 2K25’s Fearless Pack.

– MJF new figure in time for The 4th of July