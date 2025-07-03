Video: Randy Orton on struggling mentally when he first came back to WWE

Randy Orton speaks on his struggles with depression and anxiety He reveals he is 6 months off his depression medication You love to hear it ❤️ (What’s your Story) pic.twitter.com/At8DxkIMd2 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 3, 2025

Randy Orton talks about struggling mentally when he first came back to WWE after being gone for over a year.

“I was having constant panic issues and it started to become hard to fly, hard to stay in another bed, and I’d be up all night. It was really rough.

During that first 6 months after my return, when I thought it was over…it was such a shock. When I was younger, I felt so mentally strong and tough, like nothing could shake me. Then I got to a dark place and started falling back into old habits.

I can’t believe I’m even talking about this. I didn’t know if I could do this job anymore.

Even after I came back, my mind was all over the place, playing out worst-case scenarios. I’d try to sleep at night but couldn’t lay down because my head would start racing. I’d get hot, have to get out of bed, and while everyone else was asleep, I’d be outside walking around the yard taking deep breaths.

Then I met an amazing doctor who gave me pages of info on how to handle panic disorder. I don’t know if the medication ever really worked. I didn’t like it because it didn’t feel like me, but I kept taking it because I thought I needed it to stop the panic issues. I was still having them anyway. Honestly, it’s been about 6 months since I’ve had one.”

Source: What’s Your Story With Stephanie McMahon