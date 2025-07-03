Video: Randy Orton on his most awkward moment

Randy Orton revealed this was the most awkward moment of his career.; Kissing the bosses daughter with her husband watching on.

“I was nervous as hell, man. Vince is her dad, Triple H is her husband… and I’m about to DDT her and kiss her on liv

I kept thinking, ‘Don’t mess this up. Don’t make it weird. Just do your job.’

But in the back of my head, I was like — ‘Triple H is gonna kill me.’

After the segment, everyone was cool. But yeah, I was sweating bullets the whole time.”

Source: What’s Your Story with Stephanie McMahon