Video: Randy Orton on his most awkward moment

Randy Orton and Stephanie McMahon comment on the 2009 segment where Orton kissed Stephanie, and Vince McMahon wanting to watch the rehearsalspic.twitter.com/rYmvckeULH
Randy Orton revealed this was the most awkward moment of his career.; Kissing the bosses daughter with her husband watching on.
“I was nervous as hell, man. Vince is her dad, Triple H is her husband… and I’m about to DDT her and kiss her on liv
I kept thinking, ‘Don’t mess this up. Don’t make it weird. Just do your job.’
But in the back of my head, I was like — ‘Triple H is gonna kill me.’
After the segment, everyone was cool. But yeah, I was sweating bullets the whole time.”
Source: What’s Your Story with Stephanie McMahon