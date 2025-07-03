Updated TNA Slammiversary PPV card

Official matchcard for TNA’s Slammiversary…
– TNA World championship: Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana
– X division championship match: Moose vs. Leon Slater
– 4 way ladder match for the TNA’s world tag team championship: The Nemeth brothers vs. the Hardy’s vs. the rascalz vs. First Class
– Title vs. title match: Masha slamovich vs the winner at WWE’s evolution 2 Jacy Jayne/Jordynne Grace
– TNA knockouts world tag team championship match: The Elegance Brand vs. The Iinspiration
– Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali
– Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell