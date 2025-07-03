Update on Karrion Kross’s WWE, note on the WWE announcing situation, Samoa Joe tweet

– There’s a strong push to get Corey Graves on main roster television weekly, regardless of who is or isn’t available. Many feel he’s too good and passionate to not be featured on the main roster week in and week out, reports @WrestleVotes.

– Samoa Joe wants to keep creating more “Cryptic Tweets”

I think Ive come to realize making Cryptic tweets is more about feeling cool than actually doing anything cool…. Yeah, I gotta start making more cryptic tweets pic.twitter.com/b2vsdkphAE — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) July 2, 2025

– Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s WWE contracts are set to expire in August, reports Fightful.

Those spoken to within WWE expect the duo to stay, as Kross has been regularly featured on TV, appeared at a recent PLE, and received new merchandise.

No confirmation of a re-signing yet.