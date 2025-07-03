Toni Storm not a fan with Mariah May at AEW Revolution, update on Darby Allin

– Initially, it was hoped that Darby Allin could return to AEW in time for the Owen Hart tournament, but this proved unrealistic early on.

Sources suggest that Darby’s return to the company is expected soon, with many expressing surprise if he does not participate in AEW All In: Texas in some way.

Reports indicate that Allin has emerged from Everest relatively unscathed and is in suitable physical condition to compete if required.

(source: Fightful Select)

– Toni Storm was not a fan of her match with Mariah May from AEW Revolution

“I’m glad someone enjoyed it,” Storm Said. “I didn’t. Horrible ordeal. I’m glad it’s amusement for someone.”

(source: interview with Denise Salcedo)