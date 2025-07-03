Spoilers: AEW Collision 100 taping results

Saturday’s AEW Collision 100 waw taped after last night’s Dynamite.

Spoilers are courtesy of prowrestling.net

Kevin Knight defeated Shelton Benjamin and Nick Wayne in a three-way —

FTR defeated The Outrunners —

Mistico, Hologram and Mark Briscoe defeated Hechicero, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero —

Max Caster’s open challenge —

The returning Scorpio Sky defeated Caster in the open challenge. This was Sky’s first AEW match since September 2023, and his first match in either ROH or AEW since October 2023.

Willow Nightingale defeated Vipress —

Athena, Megan Bayne, Thekla and Julia Hart defeated Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay and Tay Melo —

TNT Championship number one contender’s match: Kyle Fletcher defeated Daniel Garcia —

Fletcher will challenge Adam Cole for the TNT title at All In.