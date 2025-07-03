Ric Flair thanks his fans, Jim Ross confirms his appearance at AEW All In: Texas

– Ric Flair thanks those who have reached out to him during his latest health scare

Thank You To Everyone Who Has Reached Out & For All The Thoughts And Prayers! It Means A Lot To Me. I Will Get Through My Health Issues And Be Stronger Than Ever! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 2, 2025

Flair previously posted…

– Jim Ross confirmed his appearance at AEW All In: Texas, stating, “I’ll be there. I want to come in, and I want to fly in on Thursday and do our business on Friday, and then I’ll be at the pay-per-view on Saturday.”

(Source: Grilling JR)