MJF gets #2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet battle royal

MJF won a four-way match on Dynamite last night to earn the #2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet battle royal at All In: Texas.

MJF defeated Anthony Bowens, Brody King, and AR Fox in the match, submitting Fox to get his spot in the match.

He now joins entrant #1 Mark Briscoe in the battle royal, with no more names announced for now. In Casino Gauntlet matches, the earlier entries have a better chance at winning as the match can stop any time.

The winner of the Casino Gauntlet battle royal receives a title shot.

There will also be a women’s battle royal, with Kris Statlander so far the only entrant at #1.

