Mercedes Mone says she’s “excited” for Evolution and will always support the women

Speaking during a live chat with her subscribers on her Instagram channel, TBS champion Mercedes Mone was asked her thoughts about the upcoming WWE Evolution premium live event.

Mone was part of the first Evolution back in 2018, teaming with Bayley and Natalya against The Riott Squad in a six-woman tag match.

“I think it’s about time,” Mone said. “They waited way too long to have an all-women’s pay-per-view, but I love and will always support and be a huge advocate for women’s wrestling.”

Mone added that she is “excited” for it and for all the women who will get to perform on the show as well.

Evolution takes place the day after All In: Texas, on Sunday, July 13.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996