Mercedes Mone lists her favorite matches

Ahead of her 1000th career match on AEW Dynamite 300, Mercedes Mone listed her favourite matches of her career:

vs. Bayley (NXT Takeover Brooklyn 2015)

vs. Bianca Belair (WrestleMania 37)

vs. Bayley (Hell In A Cell 2020)

Anything with Asuka

vs. KAIRI (NJPW Battle In The Valley 2023)

vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Full Gear & AEW Worlds End 2024)

vs. Mina Shirakawa (AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty 2025)

vs. Athena (AEW Dynamite Spring Breakthru 2025)

#AEWAllInTexas

Saturday, July 12

Arlington, TX AEW Women's World Championship

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs @MercedesVarnado With her win in the @owen_foundation Cup Women's Final, Mercedes Moné will face AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm at #AEWAllInTexas on Saturday, July 12! pic.twitter.com/QPaKp8jUJb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2025