Mercedes Mone lists her favorite matches

Ahead of her 1000th career match on AEW Dynamite 300, Mercedes Mone listed her favourite matches of her career:
vs. Bayley (NXT Takeover Brooklyn 2015)
vs. Bianca Belair (WrestleMania 37)
vs. Bayley (Hell In A Cell 2020)
Anything with Asuka
vs. KAIRI (NJPW Battle In The Valley 2023)
vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Full Gear & AEW Worlds End 2024)
vs. Mina Shirakawa (AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty 2025)
vs. Athena (AEW Dynamite Spring Breakthru 2025)
#AEWAllInTexas
Saturday, July 12
Arlington, TX
AEW Women's World Championship
"Timeless" Toni Storm vs @MercedesVarnado
With her win in the @owen_foundation Cup Women's Final, Mercedes Moné will face AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm at #AEWAllInTexas on Saturday, July 12!
