Mercedes Mone lists her favorite matches

Ahead of her 1000th career match on AEW Dynamite 300, Mercedes Mone listed her favourite matches of her career:

vs. Bayley (NXT Takeover Brooklyn 2015)

vs. Bianca Belair (WrestleMania 37)

vs. Bayley (Hell In A Cell 2020)
Anything with Asuka

vs. KAIRI (NJPW Battle In The Valley 2023)

vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Full Gear & AEW Worlds End 2024)

vs. Mina Shirakawa (AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty 2025)

vs. Athena (AEW Dynamite Spring Breakthru 2025)

