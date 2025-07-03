Matches announced for TNA Slammiversary

– Cedric Alexander vs Mustafa Ali is official for Slammiversary
BREAKING: @CedricAlexander will go one-on-one with @MustafaAli_X at #TNASlammiversary LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from UBS Arena in Long Island, NY on Sunday, July 20!
If @CedricAlexander can't talk sense into @MustafaAli_X… he'll beat it out of him at #TNASlammiversary!
– Also added to Slammiversary:
BREAKING: @Ashamae_Sebera and @Heathereckless will defend the TNA Knockout World Tag Team titles against @CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay at #TNASlammiversary LIVE on PPV and TNA+ on July 20 from the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY.
BREAKING: Tessa Blanchard will face @indi_hartwell at #TNASlammiversary LIVE on PPV and TNA+ on July 20 from the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY.
