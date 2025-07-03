Jeff Jarrett and Mustafa Ali notes

– Mustafa Ali recalls a moment when Vince McMahon mistook him for Ariya Daivari:

“So I’m in the ring, I did this move (reverse 450 splash), the match is over. As I’m walking towards Gorilla, towards the backstage, Vince (McMahon) typically doesn’t come to Gorilla until RAW starts and RAW starts immediately after the show. So Vince is walking down the hallway to Gorilla and he bumps into Ariya Daivari.

Ariya’s wearing a three-piece suit, and Vince goes up to Ari, he goes, ‘Hell of a finish, kid. That was impressive,’ and keeps walking by, and Ariya, just, ‘Thanks, boss!’ And Ariya walks up and then I walk in and walk by and Ariya’s like, ‘Hey, Vince totally thinks that I’m you…’”

(Source: Wrestling Classic)

– During his podcast, Jeff Jarrett said the following about Hulk Hogan’s creative control in TNA Wrestling…

“Well, Hulk Hogan had creative control, folks. It’s just a bunch of bullsh*t. The manipulation that guy did to Dixie Carter and Dixie, look, she has to take full responsibility. She didn’t know what she was signing up for but, the results speaks for it all. Yes, he put himself on every show. It’s a bunch of crap if you say anything different. He had creative control and he would be on the shows when he wanted to be on the shows. End of story.”

Jarrett previously stated that Hogan “didn’t have a clue” as to what TNA was all about when it came to decisions like getting rid of the six-sided ring.

(quote: Andrew Thompson)