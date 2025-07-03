Contract update on AJ Styles, title match set up for TNA Slammiversary

Steve Gerweck
– Fightful Select reports sources close to AJ Styles tell them he signed a one-year extension with WWE.

They did not get any clarity as to when the extension would have been signed and or when it would expire.

– The winner of Jacy Jayne & Jordynne Grace’s NXT Women’s Championship match at WWE Evolution will go on to face TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich in a title vs tutle match at Slammiversary.

