Contract update on AJ Styles, title match set up for TNA Slammiversary

– Fightful Select reports sources close to AJ Styles tell them he signed a one-year extension with WWE.

They did not get any clarity as to when the extension would have been signed and or when it would expire.

– The winner of Jacy Jayne & Jordynne Grace’s NXT Women’s Championship match at WWE Evolution will go on to face TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich in a title vs tutle match at Slammiversary.

.@mashaslamovich will face either @JordynneGrace or @jacyjaynewwe in a TNA Knockouts World Title vs. #WWENXT Women’s Championship match on July 20 at #TNASlammiversary, LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from UBS Arena on Long Island, NY. Get tickets at https://t.co/zTMPjdYHK8!#TNAiMPACT… pic.twitter.com/eW1bF5AIka — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 4, 2025