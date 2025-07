– Danhausen announced the birth of his child. Congrats to him and his wife.

Welcome to the world Victor Morgan Danhausen 7/2/25 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PLIvYxuzwl — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) July 3, 2025

– Tony Khan (via WFAA) on AEW adding a third weekly show:

“There’s definitely an opportunity to continue growing the AEW media rights – But certainly in 2025 right now, we’re feeling great about Wednesday Night Dynamite and Saturday Night Collision as the primary TV shows today.”