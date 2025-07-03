AEW interested in former WWE superstar, KOTR/QOTR winners announced for Smackdown, more

– AEW is heavily interested in Isla Dawn, according to WrestleVotes Radio. She was recently backstage at a recent AEW taping. The expectation is she will begin working AEW shows in the very near future.

– Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill makes her triumphant return to SmackDown is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes assumes his SmackDown throne is also official for SmackDown.

– WWE sent out: ONCE IN A LIFETIME: CANELO VS CRAWFORD

Two of the greatest fighters of their generation. One ring. Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez faces undefeated, three-division king Terence “Bud” Crawford in a historic clash that transcends titles. This isn’t just a fight—it’s a battle for legacy.

Canelo, a global icon with unmatched power and experience. Crawford, a relentless tactician with a perfect record and something to prove. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event that marks the beginning of a bold new era in boxing. The stakes have never been higher. The moment has never been bigger. Be there when history is made at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Register your interest and have access to presale tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

ONCE IN A LIFETIME: CANELO VS CRAWFORD Two of the greatest fighters of their generation. One ring. This isn’t just a fight – it’s a battle for legacy. Be there when history is made at @allegiantstadm in Las Vegas Register to have access to presale tickets before they go on… pic.twitter.com/7ed74MJJjA — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2025