7/3/25 TNA Impact Recap

– The Iinspiration defeated Victoria Crawford/Tessa Blanchard with The IIdolizer. Afterward, Blanchard got into the face of Indi Hartwell, who was watching ringside. Indi tells Blanchard she will face her at Slammiversary.

– At TNA Slammiversary, it will be The Iinspiration vs The Elegance Brand & Indi Hartwell will face off Tessa Blanchard.

– Cedric Alexander: Look, Tasha called me, I’m not here to cause any hostility?! Im here to help you. This is not the real Mustafa Ali….

Mustafa Ali: I don’t want your help at all..if anything I want that rematch: Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander at Slammiversary.

– Mustafa Ali will face off with Cedric Alexander at TNA Slammiversary.

– Masha Slamovich defeated Killer Kelly to retain The Knockouts World Championship in a Chain Match. Afterward, NXT Fatal Influence came out to beat down Masha Slamovich.

– Eric Young is truly disappointed with the Northern Armory calling them lambs instead of wolves. Young also added that maybe he needs a little dirt on the Armory. The Armory stated they are willing to do anything to prove themselves.

– Masha Slamovich will face off with either NXT Jordynne Grace or Jacy Jayne at TNA Slammiversary.

– Matt Cardona defeated The System’s Eddie Edwards with a quick roll-up. Also, Brian Myers’ distraction didn’t help either. Afterward, NXT Dark State hit the ring & took out Matt Cardona.

– Mance Warner vs. Jake Something Ended in a No Contest due to Warner/Something fighting until the ref called for the bell & Steve Maclin was involved with the fight as well.

– Nic Nemeth defeated Zachary Wentz with the assistance from Ryan Nemeth in order to hit the Danger Zone.

– Mike Santana: You disrespect me once & I’ll drop you so fast on your show(talking to Frankie Kazarian after he tried to pull the microphone). Santana describes his didn’t get into the game for having a catchy music tune or rapper. He worked hard & he’s going to the UBS arena & will take that TNA Championship.

Joe Hendry: “Mike, one day you will be the man here, but you are gonna respect me because these people are still chanting ‘WE BELIEVE’ ”

Trick Williams: Both of you are liars. I came here & did what I say I was going to do. I was going to take your brand & your fans.

Both Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian laid out both Mike Santana & Joe Hendry to end the show.