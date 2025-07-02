WWE News and Notes

– Happy 68th Birthday to Bret Hart

– Happy 61st Birthday to Charles Robinson

– New photo of Brock Lesnar

– Alba Fyre defeats Thea Hail in the Women’s WWE Speed title tournament

She faces Sol Ruca for the title next week

