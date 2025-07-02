Will Ospreay reflects on the first half of 2025, Marella teaming with Lola Vice for AAA

– Will Ospreay reflects halfway through 2025.

Halfway through 2025. This is flight number 68 this year

Time I have spent on an aeroplane totals to;

397 hours 22 minutes.

Everyday I’m super grateful to be living this life and performing for the greatest wrestling fans in the world.

Thank you @AEW

— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 1, 2025