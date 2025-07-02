Will Ospreay reflects on the first half of 2025, Marella teaming with Lola Vice for AAA

– Will Ospreay reflects halfway through 2025.
Halfway through 2025. This is flight number 68 this year
Time I have spent on an aeroplane totals to;
397 hours 22 minutes.
Everyday I’m super grateful to be living this life and performing for the greatest wrestling fans in the world.
Thank you @AEW
– A new match made official for Verano DeEscándalo, La Hiedra/Mr. Iguana vs. Santino Marella/Lola Vice.
NUEVA LUCHA ANUNCIADA
Lucha de Parejas Mixtas en #VeranoDeEscándalo @LaHiedraAAA y @MrIguana vs @milanmiracle y @lolavicewwe.
️ 11 de Julio. | ⌚ 8:15 PM.
Arena San Marcos, Aguascalientes.
️ Boletos en nuestro sitio.#AlianzasAAA pic.twitter.com/ei6BVL00xc
