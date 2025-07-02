Video: Seth Rollins appears in a music video

Seth Rollins Ignites A Day To Remember’s “All My Friends” Music Video!

WWE’s own Seth Rollins has taken his “Burn It Down” mantra to a whole new level! In the latest music video for A Day To Remember’s track “All My Friends”, Rollins makes a fiery cameo that’s turning heads.

The video, released on July 1st, 2025, showcases the band enjoying a wild night at a local bar, belting out tunes and raising glasses. Just when things couldn’t get more intense, Rollins crashes the party, flamethrower in hand, and quite literally sets the scene ablaze right on cue with the lyric “burn it down tonight”.

This collaboration isn’t out of the blue. Rollins has been a longtime fan of A Day To Remember, even featuring their songs in his personal playlists. His appearance adds a scorching layer to the already electrifying video